Four injured in Berlin shooting

The Berlin fire service said earlier on Twitter that three people were seriously injured in the shooting.

Four people were injured in a shooting in Berlin in the early hours of Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said four people were taken to hospital in the altercation involving several people in the Kreuzberg district.

He added there was no indication of a political motive.

