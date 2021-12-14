Flights get suspended after explosion hits Colombian airport, say reports

Numerous flights have been suspended after an explosion hit Camilo Daza Airport in the city of Cucuta on Tuesday, the Caracol broadcaster reported. The airport is located in northeastern Colombia near the border with Venezuela.

The blast also damaged several buildings, the report added. A person with explosives was also seen near the runway of the airport.

Earlier, a car bomb explosion at a military base in the Colombian border city of Cucuta injured 36 people in June. The defence minister had casted blame for the attack on leftist rebels.

The explosion took place at a base used by the 30th Army Brigade in the northeastern city near the border with Venezuela.

"We reject and repudiate this vile and terrorist act which sought to attack the soldiers of Colombia," Defence Minister Diego Molano told journalists. "Thirty-six people were injured. Three of them with a degree of gravity."

One of the injured has had surgery, Molano said, and 29 are hospitalised.

Two men drove a white Toyota truck into the base after passing themselves off as officials, he said, adding there were two explosions.

Despite a 2016 peace deal with Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, Colombia's military continues to battle National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas, crime gangs and former FARC members, who reject the accord.

(With inputs from agencies)