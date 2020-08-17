'Flabelligena Gillet 2001': Japanese biologists discover new species sea worms

Japan's National Institute of Polar Research (NIPR), National Museum of Nature and Science, and Kochi University have discovered a new species of sea worms.

They found the new species while collecting specimens from the seafloor at depths of 2,036 to 2,479 meters, in the South Orkney Islands in the Southern Ocean and while looking at them under a microscope and photographed them with a high-resolution digital camera where they noticed the new sea worm. The biologists have named the new sea worm, 'Flabelligena Gillet 2001'.

The biologists have published their research in Biodiversity Data Journal in June.

According to the biologists, the new species of worm is one of the six species of Flabelligena. it is a part of a class of worms called polychaetes, which contains over 10,000 species. 'Flabelligena Gillet 2001' live in sandy mud areas, mainly in underwater at 1,000 meters and deeper.

"Polychaetes are one of the most diverse groups in marine benthic animals and well-studied in the Southern Ocean," research team leader Naoto Jimi said in a statement on August 12."Many researchers have investigated the Southern Ocean, but our knowledge of small deep-sea invertebrates is still quite limited."