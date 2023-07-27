Five, including mosque bombing convict executed in Kuwait

Kuwait on Thursday (July 27) executed five people including a man convicted of being involved in 2015 Islamic State group suicide bombing that killed 26 people, said the country's public prosecution. Executions are rare in Kuwait as compared to neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

These executions are first since seven people were put to death in November last year ending a five-year moratorium.

Kuwait's Public Prosecution said in a statement that it oversaw "implementation of the death sentence in Kuwait's Central Prison" against five people. Most of them were accused of murder.

Those executed include Abdulrahman Sabah Saud who was the main convict in 2015 bombing of the Shiite mosque in the capital during Friday prayers. Bombing of the mosque was the bloodiest attack in Kuwait's history.

Saud was a stateless Arab who was convicted of driving the bomber to the mosque and also of bringing the explosives belt he used near the Saudi border.

During the initial trial, Saud pleaded guilty to most charges. However, at the time of appeals, he denied the charges.

Others who were executed on Thursday included a Kuwaiti, an Egyptian and a member of stateless Bidoon minority in Kuwait. All of them were convicted of murder.

A Sri Lankan was put to death on charges related

According to the Public Prosecution, all five were executed by hanging.

The bombing case

The case had initially seen 29 defendants charged. These included seven women. All of them were accused of helping the Saudi mosque bomber.

In the year 2016, Kuwait upheld jail terms handed to eight people. These jail terms were between two and 15 years. More than a dozen people were acquitted.

Those convicted include alleged IS leader in Kuwait, Fahad Farraj Muhareb whose death sentence was commuted to 15 years in prison.

Kuwait introduced the death penalty in the mid-1960s and although the country has executed dozens of people since then, this punishment is relatively rare in the country.

Most of the people who have been condemned have been convicted of murder or drug trafficking.

In April 2013, authorities in Kuwait hanged three men convicted of murder. Just two months later, two Egyptians who were convicted of kidnap and murder were executed.

In 2017, Kuwait carried out mass execution of seven prisoners. This notably, had a ruling family member.

Compared to Kuwait, capital punishment is widespread in regional countries like Iran and Saudi Arabia. AFP reported that 74 people have been put to death this year alone.

