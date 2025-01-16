5 bold promises that Donald Trump made for Day One in office

Donald Trump is prepared to take office following the inauguration of his administration on January 20. He has outlined several bold actions he intends to pursue on his first day as president.
Trump plans to reinstate controversial travel bans and close the US-Mexico border, emphasising a strong stance on immigration and border control.
Trump has promised to issue pardons for individuals convicted in connection with the January 6 Capitol riots, prioritising this within the first minutes of his administration.
Trump says he is committed to revoking the electric vehicle mandate introduced by the Biden administration, which requires automakers to increase the sale of electric and hybrid vehicles.
Trump aims to eliminate numerous federal regulations that he believes contribute to inflation and raise living costs, pledging to sign an executive order to remove these on his first day.
Trump has promised to set in motion the "largest mass deportation operation" in US history on the very first day of his administration. Trump team says the GOP leader will first target criminals, recent border crossers, and individuals who have been ordered deported by the courts.
The outlined actions are expected to stir significant political and public discourse as Trump takes office on January 20.
{{ primary_category.name }}