First coronavirus death on US soil in Washington state: Official

The United States confirmed its first death of a coronavirus infected patient on Saturday, Washington Department of Health spokesperson said.

More information regarding the deceased is not known yet.

Earlier in the day, US health officials confirmed four coronavirus cases of unknown origins.

The latest infections have heightened fears of an outbreak across the country.

President Donald Trump, however, downplayed the risk in the US at a campaign rally in South Carolina, accusing Democrats and the press of stirring up hysteria.

"We are preparing for the worst," he said. "My administration has taken the most aggressive action in modern history to prevent the spread of this illness in the United States."

The new coronavirus has infected more than 85,919 people and killed 2,941 around the world, according to an AFP report.

The number of infections jumped by more 1,800 since the same time the day before.

Mainland China, where the epidemic started in late December, has 79,251 infected and 2,835 deaths. Elsewhere in the world, 61 countries and territories are affected.

The virus is spreading most rapidly in South Korea, which recorded another 813 new cases on Saturday -- its largest daily increase so far -- with the country now totalling 3,150 infections.

Europe's virus hotspot Italy reported 240 new cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 1,128 cases and 29 deaths.

In Iran, one of the hardest hit by the disease after China, 43 people have died while 593 people have been infected.

Coronavirus is spread primarily through tiny droplets coughed or sneezed directly from an infected person into the face of someone nearby, as opposed to the more contagious "airborne" transmission of a virus-like measles, which can remain suspended in enclosed spaces and be breathed in hours after being exhaled by sick individuals, expert says.

Coronavirus can also survive on surfaces, such as handrails and doorknobs, for "a very long period of time," and be picked up by hand that way, though the virus is "very susceptible" to cleaning products, Dr. Christopher Braden, deputy director of the CDC's National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases, said on Friday in Santa Clara County.

Still, "It's mostly a person-to-person transmission that we are concerned about for our communities," he added.



