Fire breaks out in an under-construction building in New Jersey's Bound Brook, fire engines rush to spot

The fire was called in around 8 pm on Sunday and spread to three neighbouring buildings.

Firefighters in New Jersey are battling a six-alarm blaze at a five-storey building on Mountain Ave and East Main Street in Bound Brook, US media reports. 

The fire was called in around 8 pm on Sunday and spread to three neighbouring buildings. Smoke and flames were seen pouring from the roof of the building after the fire. 

Videos circulating on social media also showed heavy flames and plumes of smoke pouring from the roof of the building.

The on-duty cops have requested the residents in the area to stay vigilant, calling this fire a disastrous one that is tough to contain. The officials have said that the blaze could spread to all nearby structures.

There are currently no injuries reported and the fire department is working to get the blaze under control.

Earlier on January 10, a massive blaze broke out at strip club in New Jersey. There were about 20 people inside the club when the fire broke out. All of them were able to escape unharmed.