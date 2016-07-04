Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /13,000 flee IS bastion Manbij since start of SDF assault

13,000 flee IS bastion Manbij since start of SDF assault

Wion Web Desk
Authored By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jul 04, 2016, 05:35 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2016, 05:35 IST
13,000 flee IS bastion Manbij since start of SDF assault

Residents are mostly fleeing from the southern SDF-controlled district into IS-free territory to the south.

Story highlights

Manbij had served as a vital stop along an IS supply route from Turkey, from the border town of Jarabulus to its bastion province of Raqa.?

About the Author

Wion Web Desk

Wion Web Desk

Wion Web Desk

...Read More

Trending Topics