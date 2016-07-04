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13,000 flee IS bastion Manbij since start of SDF assault
13,000 flee IS bastion Manbij since start of SDF assault
Authored By
Wion Web Desk
Published:
Jul 04, 2016, 05:35 IST
| Updated:
Jul 04, 2016, 05:35 IST
Residents are mostly fleeing from the southern SDF-controlled district into IS-free territory to the south.
Story highlights
Manbij had served as a vital stop along an IS supply route from Turkey, from the border town of Jarabulus to its bastion province of Raqa.?
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Wion Web Desk
Wion Web Desk
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Manbij
Syrian Democratic Force
Turkey
Refugee
IS State
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