Fake cancer patient who crowdsources £45,000 ordered to pay back just £5

A British woman who tricked well-wishers into giving her thousands of pounds by pretending to have cancer was sentenced to pay back just five pounds.Just days after receiving the all-clear from doctors, Nicole Elkabbas, 44, earned more than £45,000 by making up the story that she needed to pay for private ovarian cancer treatment in Spain.

The single mother from Broadstairs, Kent, then wasted the money on vacations, Tottenham Hotspur tickets, gaming, and dining out.Because she lacks the resources or capacity to compensate her nearly 700 victims, she has now been forced to pay back just £5.

Her fundraising page, which appeared to have been set up by her mother Delores, appealing for money, was only discovered by her consultant oncologist days after she had examined her.

According to the Daily Star's story, the enquiring officers were unable to discover any proof that Nicole Elkabbas had ever requested or received any drugs while a patient at the hospital.

Nicole was sentenced to two years, nine months in prison after being proven guilty in court.

Rise of cowdsourcing and false patients

Cowdsourcing is growing in acceptance. During the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak, a large number of people registered on crowdsourcing websites. Many uplifting and lucrative stories made their way into the media. Over the past year, these platforms have progressively increased geometrically, and today they are frequently used by men, women, and children in need of support.

As the platform's credibility grew, so did the number of false and dishonest patients. There were a lot of people asking for money while presenting useless documents and ailments.

