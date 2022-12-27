Global cold wave LIVE updates: Snowstorm ends in US, Canada, extreme cold waves continue in India, sinking temperatures in UK, Europe

Due to the recent wave of sub-zero temperatures that has gripped the region, the Niagara falls have been transformed into a partially frozen winter wonderland. While parts of the falls were frozen, the sheer volume of water that gushes over, combined with the constant movement of the raging liquid, ensures that they almost never completely freeze, the New York Post reported.

The day after the great freeze, my family and I went to #NiagraFalls. The #NiagraRiver below it had ice thick enough for you *to technically* get to #Buffalo, #NewYork by foot!



Was it an intriguing and surreal Arctic experience for a kid from California, yes! pic.twitter.com/MAC8IIfjZc — Escondido Weather Observer (CoCoRaHs: CA-SD-197) (@KCAESCON230) December 23, 2022 ×

"During particularly cold temperatures, the mist and spray begin to form a crust of ice over top of the rushing water, making it appear as though the Falls have in fact stopped. However, the water continues to flow underneath the sheets of ice", says the Niagara Parks website.

According to the Niagara Falls New York State Park, around 3,160 tonnes of water flows over Niagara Falls every second. It is falling at a rate of 32 feet per second.