Erdogan urges 'sincere' dialogue to settle Mediterranean row

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called for "sincere" dialogue to settle the growing row with Greece over Ankara's energy search in the eastern Mediterranean, rejecting "harassment".

NATO members Turkey and Greece have been at odds over rights to potential hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean and the extent of their continental shelves.

The row escalated last month, after Turkey sent a seismic survey vessel to waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus. Tensions have eased slightly after Ankara recalled the ship last week in a move welcomed by Greece and the European Union.

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly via video-conference, Erdogan said "our priority is to settle disputes with sincere dialogue, based on international law and on an equitable basis."

"However, I would like to clearly state that we will never tolerate any imposition, harassment, or attack in the opposite direction."

Erdogan called for issues on Iran's nuclear programme to be resolved under international law, through dialogue and diplomacy, adding all parties should abide by their responsibilities under a 2015 agreement. He also highlighted the alarming levels of Xenophobia and Islamobhia in the world.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres kicked off the six-day General Debate.

Despite this year's United Nations General Assembly General Debate being a mostly virtual event, there was a heavy presence of New York City Police officers in front of the UN building.

The annual meeting of world leaders at the United Nations, started on Tuesday with no presidents or prime ministers physically present in New York, because of the world-wide coronavirus pandemic. All statements have been pre-recorded and will be broadcast in the General Assembly hall.

The United Nations was created when countries came together after World War II to prevent conflict.