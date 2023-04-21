Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 Live Updates: Moon sightings in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar

Following the sighting of the crescent Moon, which marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow. Muslims all across the world observe the holy month of Ramadan. During Ramadan, Muslims observe fast from dawn to sunset and exercise abstinence. The meal eaten before dawn is known as "sehri," and the meal eaten to break the fast at dusk is known as "iftar." Eid-ul-Fitr's date changes year since it depends on when the new moon is visible, although it often occurs on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The sighting of the crescent moon determines the exact day of this celebration.