Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 Live Updates: Moon sightings in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar

New Delhi, India Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Apr 21, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 Photograph:(Twitter)

Eid-ul-Fitr Moon Sightings 2023: Eid ul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which devotees fast from dawn to dusk. This year it is expected to be celebrated on Friday, April 21, or Saturday, April 22. However, the exact date depends on the sighting of the moon.

Following the sighting of the crescent Moon, which marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow. Muslims all across the world observe the holy month of Ramadan. During Ramadan, Muslims observe fast from dawn to sunset and exercise abstinence. The meal eaten before dawn is known as "sehri," and the meal eaten to break the fast at dusk is known as "iftar." Eid-ul-Fitr's date changes year since it depends on when the new moon is visible, although it often occurs on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The sighting of the crescent moon determines the exact day of this celebration. 

21 Apr 2023, 11:34 AM (IST)
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's message on Eid-ul-Fitr 2023
