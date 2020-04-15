EFL and Premier League expected to begin in early June to finish season

EFL and Premier League eye an early June return after being at a halt for a couple of months due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

According to the EFL chairman Rick Parry, he is working on a coronavirus action plan so that the clubs of the league return in the first week of the June. The games will be held behind closed doors only if get a green light from the UK government.

This plan will also be followed by the top-flight league of Britain.

Parry has written to the clubs talking about a 56-day window in which the league could be completed so that the next season does not face major turbulence due to the halted season.

The EFL has made pressure funds of £50m available to clubs to help them through the crisis, and the Premier League has offered savings of £125m.

The EFL is plodding towards an initial three-week mini pre-season starting on May 16 - if the government says it is safe to do so.

Preston North End advisor and former Leeds chairman Peter Ridsdale, said: "We have worked out a timetable based on being back on May 16.

"The individual fitness programmes players have been doing will be ramped up to make sure they are not coming back cold.

"Coming back on May 16 is with an assumption that games will start on the first weekend of June.

"If we are working towards a start in the first weekend of June, coming back on May 16 would give the players three weeks to get match fit.

“This gives us something to work towards and of course everything will be done with Government advice."

Premier League have nine rounds left, League One clubs have played 35 matches and League Two has played 36 matches.