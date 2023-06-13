Dutch government takes up drive to provide free sun cream to people

The Netherlands government is taking steps to provide free sun protection this summer season to tackle record levels of skin cancer in the country.

This year, the sunscreen will be made available at schools, parks, universities, festivals, sports venues and open public places across the country. The government has said that it intended everyone to have access to sun protection and not be hindered by factors such as cost.

The public health campaign is inspired by Australia's famous 'slip, slop, slap' drive. In this decades-long drive, the Australian government urges the public to slip on a shirt, slop on sunscreen and slap on a hat. With the campaign they have started, Dutch authorities are intending to make application of sunscreen an unquestioned habit.

Country's public broadcaster said that the campaign was rolled out at weekend during a festival in the city of Breda.

It has been reported that Venlo-Venray hospital close to the German border, is working with state health insurers to fund sun cream provision in 120 schools across several municipalities.

NOS reported that a skin doctor from a clinic had come up with an idea that that dispensers used to dispense sanitisers during the pandmic can be used to dispense sun-screen.

There has been a record rise in cases of skin cancer in past few years.

A councillor from a North Sea bathing resort reportedly said that children should be used to applying the sun cream from early age so that it becomes a habit.

“It’s costing a bit of money but we hold the health of the people in high regard," said Jacco Knape from seaside town of Katwijk, as quoted by The Guardian

“We regularly see people enjoying the sun but neglecting to protect themselves and owing to the fact that Katwijk gets above the average amount of sun, this is not good.”

The skin cancer rates have been going up across Europe in last two decades. According to Germany's Federal Office of Statistics, the number of deaths from skin cancer rose 55 per cent from 2001.

The Guardian reported that Poland, France and Germany were experiencing some of the highest temperatures. While Nordic and Mediterranean countries are cooler than normal for this time of the year.

