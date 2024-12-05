New Jersey, United States

New Jersey officials continued probing into unusual drone activity in recent weeks. In response, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has made temporary flight restrictions over Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

Advertisment

The investigation is going on by officials in connection with various sightings of mysterious drone activities that have taken place across northern New Jersey recently, running parallel with the situation of Donald Trump's future golf club that is located in Bedminster. There is footage shot by Somerset and Morris counties and aerials captured between December 1 and December 3 with dates shown on them. In an earlier video dated November 25, drones fly over the Black River Middle School lying in Chester, as observed by one Mike Walsh, a resident of Morris County.

In the video, Walsh says, "I can see three drones right in this view. I see them coming this way."

Advertisment

Fox News Digital confirmed on Tuesday that the FAA had investigated an unusual drone sighting reported over northern and central New Jersey on November 18. The FAA immediately issued two temporary flight restrictions, one of them covering airspace above Trump's properties; this restriction would remain in effect until the end of this week.

"At the request of federal security partners, the FAA published two temporary flight restrictions (TFRs) prohibiting drone flights over Picatinny Arsenal Military Base and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster," the agency said. The flight restriction affecting Picatinny Arsenal, a U.S. Army research centre, will last until December 26th.

The FAA told Fox News Digital. "We look into all reports of unauthorised drone operations and investigate when appropriate."

Advertisment

The Morris County Sheriff Office confirmed on Wednesday that it's investigating the case along with many other authorities. According to reports, the investigation has prompted the involvement of the FBI Newark field office, New Jersey State Police, and Somerset County Prosecutor's Office for more information.

(With inputs from agencies)