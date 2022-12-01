Don't legitimise Bitcoin, it is being artificially propped up: ECB

The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Wednesday (December 1) opined that Bitcoin shouldn't be legitimised as it said it is being artificially propped up. The bank also said that Bitcoin was more akin to gambling. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been variously presented as an alternative form of money and a shield from the inflationary policies pursued by major central banks such as the ECB in recent years.

But a 75 per cent fall was seen in the value of Bitcoin over last one year. This raised questions about volatility. Additionally, collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX this month has given fresh ammo to critics.

The value of bitcoin peaked at nearly US$69,000 in November 2021 before falling to around US$17,000 by mid-June 2022, where it is still hovering now.

In an unusually scathing language, the ECB said in its blog that though Bitcoin appeared stable lately, it was "an artificially induced last gasp before the road to irrelevance".

"Big bitcoin investors have the strongest incentives to keep the euphoria going," authors Ulrich Bindseil and Juergen Schaaf wrote. "At the end of 2020, isolated companies began to promote bitcoin at corporate expense. Some venture capital firms are also still investing heavily."

The authors said VC investments in the crypto and blockchain industry totalled $17.9 billion as of mid-July but did not provide evidence of price manipulation.

Regulators all over the world are drafting rules for the crypto world, a complex ecosystem that ranges from stablecoins supposedly backed by conventional currencies to forms of lending that happen on the blockchain, or distributed ledger, that underpins those coins.

The ECB blog said regulation could be "misunderstood for approval".

"Since Bitcoin appears to be neither suitable as a payment system nor as a form of investment, it should be treated as neither in regulatory terms and thus should not be legitimised," Bindseil and Schaaf said.

(With inputs from agencies)

