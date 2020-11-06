Donald Trump's family want 'total war' against Joe Biden in US election results 2020

As President Donald Trump has been staying awake at night trying to get the US courts to rule in his favour, his children have made it clear that they, too, think the Democratic candidate Joe Biden has committed a 'fraud'.

Donald Trump Jr., President's oldest son, has urged his father to wage "total war" to uncover the "fraud, cheating" being allegedly committed by Donald Trump's rival Joe Biden. "The best thing for America’s future is for @realDonaldTrump to go to total war over this election to expose all of the fraud, cheating, dead/no longer in state voters, that has been going on for far too long," he tweeted.

US election 2020 result LIVE updates: Biden nears victory, Trump claims would win unless Democrats 'steal' polls

Just like his father's several tweets, Jr.'s tweet was also flagged by Twitter as "misleading about an election or other civic process."

The best thing for America’s future is for @realDonaldTrump to go to total war over this election to expose all of the fraud, cheating, dead/no longer in state voters, that has been going on for far too long.



It’s time to clean up this mess & stop looking like a banana republic! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020 ×

He also re-tweeted several videos of people claiming to have been duped of a fair election. Some of the Trump supporters claimed that when they went to cast their ballots at the polling station, they were told that someone had already cast vote on their name which made it impossible for them to vote. While there is no proof of these claims and allegations, Trump's sons believe these are true. "Losing fair and square is one thing but in the face of all of this video evidence, lack of transparency, boarding up of windows, fighting to prevent poll watching etc etc... for GOPers to not stand up now shows your true colors," Jr. tweeted. "Will make the 2024 primary process a lot easier."

US Election results 2020: Trump campaign loses legal fights in Georgia and Michigan

Donald Trump's younger son Eric Trump hinted towards some big announcement through a tweet that read, "Wait until you see what we are uncovering..."

Ivanka Trump, on the other hand, has been quieter than her brothers about these allegations. While she has assured people that her father will always go to the mat fighting for the hardworking men & women of this great Country!", she has refrained from tweeting or retweeting any videos, pictures or claims about fraud allegations.