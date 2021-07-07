Donald Trump to sue Facebook and Twitter CEO: Report

Former US President Donald Trump has reportedly decided to sue the CEOs of social media giants Facebook, Twitter.

Trump has decided to launch a class-action lawsuit against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after the social media platforms banned the former president, Axios reported on Wednesday.

The former reality TV star was banned from various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and a few others. The decision was taken as a response to Donald trump’s posts on social media platforms on January 06 when the Capitol riot took place.

Facebook and Twitter were one of the first ones to suspend and ban Trump’s account as the officials believed that Trump was responsible for motivating his supporters to attack the Capitol building on January 06.

As per a report in Axios, Trump is scheduled to announce an amendment about "efforts to protect Americans’ First Amendment rights" on Wednesday 11 am.

Since his ban from social media, the infamous President has tried launching his own blog, which was shut down within a month. After that, his aide has launched a social media app, GETTR, which resembles Twitter.