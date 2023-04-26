Live Now
Donald Trump rape lawsuit Trump rape case E Jean Carroll writer New York live updates
WION Web Team
New YorkUpdated: Apr 26, 2023, 11:33 PM IST
Former US President Donald Trump and advice columnist E Jean Carroll Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
Former US President Donald Trump is facing a civil lawsuit in a New York court. The lawsuit, filed by advice columnist and author E Jean Carroll, accuses Trump of sexual assault. Carroll testified in a New York court on Wednesday April 26.
Former US President Donald Trump is facing a civil lawsuit in a New York court. The lawsuit, filed by advice columnist and author E Jean Carroll, accuses Trump of sexual assault. Carroll testified in a New York court on Wednesday April 26.
26 Apr 2023, 11:30 PM (IST)
The advice columnist E Jean Carroll told a New York jury that Donald Trump raped her following which she was unable to again have a romantic relationship. It "shattered my reputation", Carroll said.
"I am here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn't happen. He lied and shattered my reputation. I am here to try and get my life back," she said.