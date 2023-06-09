Donald Trump indictment LIVE | Ex-prez will appear in Miami court on Tuesday, his lawyer says

Trump has been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM (local time).
Donald Trump indictment Live: Former US president Donald Trump said he was indicted over charges of mishandling classified documents after he left the White House, thus becoming the first US president to face federal charges. According to reports, he faces seven criminal charges in connection with his mishandling of more than 100 classified documents that were discovered last year at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. At least one of the charges against him will be a conspiracy, CNN has reported citing Washington officials. The indictment carries grave legal consequences for the former commander-in-chief, as he faces the prospect of going to prison if he’s convicted.
In his Truth Social post, Trump said that he has been summoned to a federal courthouse in Miami on June 13. Trump called it a "dark day" for the country following his indictment in the classified documents investigation. Meanwhile, supporters of former Trump reacted with anger on Thursday as the next broke out. The White House so far has not issued any comment.
Officials with the National Archives and Records Administration reached out to representatives for Trump in the spring of 2021 when they realized that important material from his time in office was missing from their collection.
According to the Presidential Records Act, White House documents are considered property of the US government and must be preserved.
A Trump representative told the National Archives in December 2021 that presidential records had been found at Mar-a-Lago. In January 2022, the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of documents from Trump’s Florida home, later telling Justice Department officials that they contained “a lot” of classified material.
That May, the FBI and Justice Department issued a subpoena for remaining classified documents in Trump’s possession. Investigators who went to visit the property weeks later to collect the records were given roughly three dozen documents and a sworn statement from Trump’s lawyers attesting that the requested information had been returned.
But that assertion turned out to be false. With a search warrant, federal officials returned to Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 and seized more than 33 boxes and containers totaling 11,000 documents from a storage room and an office, including 100 classified documents.
In all, roughly 300 documents with classification markings — including some at the top secret level — have been recovered from Trump since he left office in January 2021.
Republican's Florida Governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, has extended his support to his rival Donald Trump, saying “the weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society.”
In a Tweet he repeated sentiments shared by other top Republicans, insisting the charges were politically motivated.
“We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation,” he said, before bringing focus back to his campaign. “The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all.”
Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican entrepreneur hoping to be the next president, also voiced his support promised him a pardon should the Ramaswamy’s campaign succeed.
“It would be much easier for me to win this election if Trump weren’t in the race, but I stand for principles over politics,” he said. “I commit to pardon Trump promptly on January 20, 2025, and to restore the rule of law in our country.”
Donald Trump is expected to carry on with his with campaign stops in Georgia and North Carolina this weekend and most likely use the charges to rall his supporters.
CNN reports someone close to the team said that he and his advisers are “very jacked up right now” and “ready to fight back”. The team feels emboldened by the federal indictment, and is "ready to fight back," the person said.
CNN reported quoting officials that the US Secret Service will meet with staff tomorrow morning and begin security planning related to former president Donald Trump's indictment.
According to reports, the service was not given a heads up before Trump was notified of the indictment.
Miami-Dade police say they are ready to help if called upon by federal partners for the court appearance of former President Donald Trump.
“The Miami-Dade Police Department has not received any federal requests for security support," spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said in a statement. "Along with our partners at the City of Miami Police Department, we are prepared to provide any assistance, support and resources that may be needed."
According to CNN, Donald Trump has been charged with seven counts. His attorney Jim Trusty confirmed on Thursday saying that the charges “break out from an Espionage Act charge.”
"It does have some language in it that suggests what the seven charges would be. Not 100% clear that all of those are separate charges, but they basically break out from an Espionage Act charge," he told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.
He termed the espionage charge “ludicrous,” and added that there are also “several obstruction-based-type charges and then false statement charges.”
In a 4-minute-long video on his Truth Social social platform, Donald Trump said that he’s innocent, calling his indictment a politically motivated attack.
“I’m an innocent man. I’m an innocent person,” he said, calling the investigation “election interference at the highest level”.
He used the video to frame his presidency in a favorable light before saying that “our country is going to hell”.
“We’re a failing nation” he said. “And this is what they do.”
In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said he was innocent and had been summoned to appear at a federal court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon, where he will be arrested and hear the charges against him.
"I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former president of the United States," he wrote.
He added: "This is indeed a dark day for the United States of America. We are a country in serious and rapid decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!"
Trump's attorney Jim Trusty told CNN the former president's legal team had yet to receive a copy of the indictment.
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that "today is indeed a dark day" for the country after the news of former Donald Trump's indictment in the special counsel’s classified documents probe broke out.
"It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him. Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades," McCarthy said on Twitter.
"I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump against this grave injustice. House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable."
Former US president Donald Trump has said that he has been indicted in the probe over his handling of classified documents after leaving the office.
"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social as he broke what would be bombshell news that he has been charged criminally for the second time.