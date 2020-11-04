Donald Trump hints towards a big announcement after US election 2020

The US President Donald Trump has accused his rival, the Democratic nominee Joe Biden, of stealing the votes in the US elections 2020 as the results started pouring in from various states. The statement also came as Biden was concluding his address to the nation — first since the election day started.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Poles are closed!," Trump tweeted as soon as Biden concluded his address. The tweet was deleted and re-uploaded within minutes.

We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020 ×

His tweet was flagged as 'misleading' by Twitter minutes after he posted.

He also announced that he will be "making a statement tonight. A big WIN!".

I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020 ×

Joe Biden, on the other hand, tweeted, "It's not my place or Donald Trump's place to declare the winner of this election. It's the voters' place."

Trump also visited his campaign election in Arlington, Virginia and made one of the first in-person appearances on the election day. While interacting with his staff and top aides, he talked about winning and losing the elections and said: "Winning is easy, losing is never easy - not for me, it's not."

LIVE: Trump predicts 'big WIN', Biden believes he is 'on track' to win

Painting a happy picture, Trump said the results are showing a good picture and also assured everyone that the Republican party is doing "very well" in Arizona and "incredibly well" in Texas. The moments were captured by local reporters who caught Trump having candid conversations with his campaign team. "The lines have been amazing, and I think we’re going to have a great night. We’re going to have a great night,” he said. “And we’re going to have — much more importantly, we’re going to have a great four years," Trump said.

When asked if he has started drafting a speech yet for post declaration of election results, he said, "not thinking about [a] concession speech or acceptance speech yet". He also added that "Hopefully, we’ll be only doing one of those two".

In a first, he also thanked the "young, attractive people" who helped him throughout his re-election campaign for the last few years. When asked if he is feeling okay, he admitted that his voice sounded "a little bit choppy" and said he was tired after participating in the election campaign rallies.

Trump, along with his campaign manager Bill Stepien, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany were seen without face masks while interacting with the media and his fellow Republicans.