Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris a 'phony’, 'mean' and, most disrespectful senator

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he was "surprised" when Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential candidate. He called Kamala Harris, the "most horrible" member of the US Senate.

Trump told reporters at the White House that Harris did not impress him when she was striving for the Democratic nomination in primaries ultimately won by Biden.

"I was more surprised than anything else because she did so poorly," he said.

Donald Trump added that during his 2018 Senate confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Harris was "the meanest, the most horrible, the most disrespectful of anybody in the US Senate."



Trump tweeted out a video calling Harris a 'phony' and 'attacking Joe Biden for racist policies.'

Earlier, Donald Trump said that some men might feel "insulted" by his Democratic rival Joe Biden's commitment to choosing a woman as his vice-presidential candidate.

"He roped himself into a certain group of people. Some people would say men are insulted by that and some people would say it is fine," Trump said.

(Inputs from AFP)