Elon Musk has taken a veiled jab at all the crypto "relationship" mess he has found himself embroiled in over the past few days. He particularly seems to have taken a shot at crypto influencer Tiffany Fong, whom he is said to have reached out to and proposed having his baby.

A Wall Street Journal report last week claimed that the billionaire wanted Fong to give birth to his baby. However, Fong has refused to publicly comment on the matter and has declared that she has nothing to do with the article.

While Musk witnessed the brouhaha over the matter, he took to his X handle and posted a photo of Greek God Poseidon with the words, "There's an old saying - If a hot girl texts you about crypto, block him - Poseidon." He seems to be hinting at staying away from girls who are into crypto,

The SpaceX CEO has been in the news for the WSJ article, which stated that he was building a "legion" of his children before the apocalypse, and for this, he messages women on X. The article stated that Tiffany Fong was one of them.

The WSJ report claimed that Musk has a habit of DMing women and has reportedly asked several of them if they were "interested in having his child."

However, Fond has hit back at the WSJ report and said that she did not give the publication the particular information and asked "NOT to be included when I was contacted for comment."

"For the record, I did not feed this story to WSJ (or any other outlet) and explicitly asked NOT to be included when I was contacted for comment. If you're waiting for me to comment publicly, it's not going to happen. THANKS!" Fong wrote on her X handle.

Musk and Fong have reportedly never met but have been connected in the past as well. In February, a Daily Mail article carried the headline "Glamorous influencer forced to deny fake rumours she's carrying Elon Musk's baby too." She took a screenshot and posted it on her Instagram, writing, "Insane that I need to announce I am NOT pregnant."

Ashley St. Clair claims she gave birth to Musk's lovechild

The article was primarily about Ashley St. Clair, who told the publication that Musk offered her $15 million, as well as $100,000 a month in support to keep her pregnancy a secret. She came out in the open about her son in February, claiming that Musk was the father. The boy is reportedly named "Romulus". WSJ reported that Musk's "Probability of Paternity" was 99.9999 per cent. Earlier, Musk said that he had given her child support "despite not knowing for sure" if the child is his.