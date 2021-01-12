Democrat congresswoman tests positive for coronavirus after exposure in Capitol riots

A few days after the Capitol riots, a Democrat congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman from New Jersey has tested positive for coronavirus, and she believes it has happened only because of her Republican colleagues present in Capitol that day.

The congresswoman announced she has tested positive on Monday night through a Twitter post. "Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test," she tweeted.

I have tested positive.

She underwent a rapid antigen test as she suspected having been exposed to the virus after several Republican leaders present in the Capitol's secret secure room refused to wear masks for protection from the spread of the virus.

There had been several Democrats and other anti-Trump locals who had been raising concerns about an expected spread of the deadly virus after hundreds of Trump supporters marched into the Capitol without any face masks and zero social distancing.

When the rioters took control of the building, the leaders were rushed to an unnamed safe location within the building. However, the majority of Republican lawmakers refused to wear a facemask despite repeated pleads from the Democrat colleagues.

Many health experts had since been urging the present lawmakers to get themselves tested and quarantine themselves as they feared a spread.

Coleman's positive report has now confirmed the fear of health experts. While Coleman stated she is doing well, her report has sent a wave of worry throughout the nation. "I want to update everyone. While I feel ok, on my doctor's advice I'm on my way to a local hospital for monoclonal antibody treatment," she tweeted.

Experts are fearing another surge in coronavirus cases, despite the vaccination drive, as the security experts are predicting another massive riots by Trump supporters during Joe Biden's inauguration week.