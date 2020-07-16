Democracy, social unrest and Winnie the Pooh: what scares Xi Jinping?

Do you know what scares Xi Jinping?

There is something else that scares the Chinese President more than democracy and social unrest. It is the fictional teddy bear Winnie the Pooh. It gives the Chinese president nightmares.

'Pooh' is a nickname for Xi Jinping and the President has used every possible tool to bury this reference, but it continues to pop up every now and then. The latest to toy around with Xi's fear was Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State.

He tweeted this photo with the caption "Mercer and all her favourite toys".

Mercer and all of her favorite toys! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/bGal0ui6E2 — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) July 15, 2020

Mercer is Pompeo's dog, and among her toys lay Winnie the Pooh. The joke was in the face and netizens could not get enough of it. They cheered Pompeo's sense of humour, and someone even mentioned "Winnie the flu". The photo was painting tweeter red even before the other half of the world could wake up.

Pompeo was asked about it in a recent interview "Was this a Winnie the pooh-gate?" The secretary of state appeared oblivious.

However, the tweet was far from innocent. It is in line with Pompeo's scathing attacks on China. The Secretary of State has been towing a rather hard line on Beijing. He has been criticising China daily and way more than the US President Donald Trump.

Pompeo has said, "We have a Chinese Communist Party that is putting freedom and democracy at risk by their expanionist, imperialist, authoritarian behavior."

He has also said, "This is a regime that failed to disclose information they had about a virus." and "We want them to respect the rule of law.

The Secretary of State has also talked about the world uniting against China. "I think we are watching the world unite to come to understand the threat from the chinese communist party." and "We will support countries all across the world who recognize that china has violated their legal territorial claims as well - or maritime claims."

The Chinese communist party fears its own people more than anything else. Well, its own people and Winnie the Pooh.

Mike Pompeo has been leading the US attack on China. Yesterday, he said that the world will make China pay for the pandemic — something that we have been saying for months now.

On July 14, Pompeo urged free elections in Hong Kong and even congratulated Hong Kong's democrats for a successful primary.

On July 09, he hit out at China for its aggression in Ladakh. He has previously called China a 'rogue actor' for the Galwan provocation. On the first of this month, Pompeo lauded India's ban on 59 Chinese apps.

The US Secretary of state has also criticised China for its economic exploitation of Africa and Pompeo has spoken about reviewing the US troop deployment to counter China in the Himalayan region.

He has also claimed that the US will assist all countries that are resisting Chinese annexation in the South China sea. Pompeo is also campaigning to ban TikTok in the US

So, what scares Xi Jinping is democracy, social unrest, Winnie the Pooh, and Mike Pompeo.