Cyclone Gabrielle LIVE Updates | New Zealand declares national emergency
Cyclone Gabrielle hits New Zealand: In order to bolster resources in response to Cyclone Gabrielle, the New Zealand government issued a National State of Emergency on Tuesday morning. In the history of New Zealand, this is the third time a National State of Emergency has been declared.
Gisborne and Hawke's Bay residents are without electricity, phone and internet as Cyclone Gabrielle continues to pound the North Island. This drone footage shows the extent of flooding, with parts of SH15 completely cut off between Hastings and Napier. https://t.co/95XDbIoAsi pic.twitter.com/LU05fht86r— 1News (@1NewsNZ) February 14, 2023
Holy hell - this is Brookfield bridge in Hastings 😳 #ClimateCrisis #CycloneGabrielle pic.twitter.com/GaUHJ4dqCs— Sharron Ward (@SharronWardTV) February 14, 2023
New Zealand suffered extensive flooding, landslides and damage to roads and infrastructure from Cyclone Gabrielle that wreaked havoc on the northern part of the country, forcing evacuations and stranding people on roof tops.
Drone footage showed the extent of flooding in northern New Zealand's Hawke's Bay and a landslide in Matata. Videos from the site showed inundated farmland as rivers overflowed.
Several flights have been cancelled due to the storm. International and domestic flights were grounded, with Air New Zealand alone reporting more than 600 flights cancelled and 35,000 customers affected. However, the airports are now gradually reopening.
Several areas have been left inaccessible due to the storm. The main road between the capital Wellington and the country's largest city Auckland is closed. Three main mobile phone networks said a total of 455 cell sites were offline.
The severity of the cyclone were visible when daylight broke on Tuesday morning. Roads were badly damaged and eaten away by landslips and collapsed homes were buried in mud, silt and a slew of storm debris.
Power lines were smashed by falling trees and floodwaters blocked several major roads, leaving communities stranded.
Cyclone Gabrielle swept away roads, inundated homes and left 225,000 people without power in New Zealand early Tuesday. High winds and heavy rain lashed the country's populous North Island.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins termed the cyclone the "most significant weather event New Zealand has seen in this century".
"The impact is significant and it is widespread," he said. "The severity and the damage that we are seeing has not been experienced in a generation."
As the tropical storm "Gabrielle" pounded New Zealand's north on Monday, thousands of people were left in the dark and flights were cancelled.