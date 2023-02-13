Cyclone Gabrielle LIVE | Storm lashes northern New Zealand, thousands without power

Residents in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland and the surrounding area are being told to brace for more heavy rain, flooding and gale-force winds.

Gabrielle, is currently sitting 250 km (155 miles) northwest of New Zealand and is forecast to move close to the east coast over the next 24 hours.

"We expect the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle to get, unfortunately, worse before they get better," said Rachel Kelleher, Deputy Controller Auckland Emergency Management on Monday.