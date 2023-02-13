Cyclone Gabrielle LIVE | Storm lashes northern New Zealand, thousands without power
Thousands of people were left in a blackout without any power supply and flights were grounded by airlines in New Zealand on Monday as the north of the country was lashed by a tropical storm called "Gabrielle". Emergency management minister Kieran McAnulty called it a "critical day" because of a "highly dangerous" combination of heavy rain and high winds.
Residents in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland and the surrounding area are being told to brace for more heavy rain, flooding and gale-force winds.
Gabrielle, is currently sitting 250 km (155 miles) northwest of New Zealand and is forecast to move close to the east coast over the next 24 hours.
"We expect the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle to get, unfortunately, worse before they get better," said Rachel Kelleher, Deputy Controller Auckland Emergency Management on Monday.
Around 58,000 people North Island of New Zealand are without power.
According to officials, it could take days for power restoration.
"As long as the weather continues to be as severe as it is, it's actually unsafe" to work on the network, stated McAnulty.