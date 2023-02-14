Cyclone Gabrielle LIVE | New Zealand declares national emergency
Story highlights
Cyclone Gabrielle hits New Zealand: In order to bolster resources in response to Cyclone Gabrielle, the New Zealand government issued a National State of Emergency on Tuesday morning. In the history of New Zealand, this is the third time a National State of Emergency has been declared.
Several areas have been left inaccessible due to the storm. The main road between the capital Wellington and the country's largest city Auckland is closed. Three main mobile phone networks said a total of 455 cell sites were offline.
The severity of the cyclone were visible when daylight broke on Tuesday morning. Roads were badly damaged and eaten away by landslips and collapsed homes were buried in mud, silt and a slew of storm debris.
Power lines were smashed by falling trees and floodwaters blocked several major roads, leaving communities stranded.
Cyclone Gabrielle swept away roads, inundated homes and left 225,000 people without power in New Zealand early Tuesday. High winds and heavy rain lashed the country's populous North Island.
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins termed the cyclone the "most significant weather event New Zealand has seen in this century".
"The impact is significant and it is widespread," he said. "The severity and the damage that we are seeing has not been experienced in a generation."
As the tropical storm "Gabrielle" pounded New Zealand's north on Monday, thousands of people were left in the dark and flights were cancelled.