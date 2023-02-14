Cyclone Gabrielle LIVE | New Zealand declares national emergency

Cyclone Gabrielle swept away roads, inundated homes and left 225,000 people without power in New Zealand early Tuesday. High winds and heavy rain lashed the country's populous North Island.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins termed the cyclone the "most significant weather event New Zealand has seen in this century".

"The impact is significant and it is widespread," he said. "The severity and the damage that we are seeing has not been experienced in a generation."