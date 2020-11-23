Covid vaccine update: Get top and latest Coronavirus vaccine news

''Really good news'': UK health minister welcomes Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine results

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was "fantastic news" that data on Monday showed that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca with Oxford University could be up to 90% effective and reduce its transmission.

"These figures ... show that the vaccine in the right dosage can be up to 90% effective," he told Sky News, after an announcement from AstraZeneca.

"We`ve got 100 million doses on order and should all that go well, the bulk of the rollout will be in the new year."