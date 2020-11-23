Covid vaccine update: Get top and latest Coronavirus vaccine news

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Nov 23, 2020, 02.05 PM (IST)

Coronavirus vaccine Photograph: Reuters

''Really good news'': UK health minister welcomes Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine results

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was "fantastic news" that data on Monday showed that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca with Oxford University could be up to 90% effective and reduce its transmission.

"These figures ... show that the vaccine in the right dosage can be up to 90% effective," he told Sky News, after an announcement from AstraZeneca.
"We`ve got 100 million doses on order and should all that go well, the bulk of the rollout will be in the new year."

Covid vaccine could reach first Americans by December 11: Top health official

A top official of the US government's vaccine development effort has said on Sunday that the United States hopes to begin a sweeping program of Covid vaccinations in early December.



