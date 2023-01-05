COVID LIVE updates: Covid latest news in India, WHO concerned about COVID surge in China

According to data released on Thursday by the Union Indian health ministry, a total of 188 new coronavirus infections have been reported in India, while the number of current cases has decreased to 2,554. As per data updated at 8 am, the overall number of COVID cases is 4,46,79,319, and the death toll is 5,30,710, with three deaths reconciled by Kerala. Despite the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has been waning since it started in late 2019, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation recently met with Chinese officials to emphasise the importance of sharing more information about issues like hospitalisation rates and genetic sequences.