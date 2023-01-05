COVID LIVE updates: Covid latest news in India, WHO concerned about COVID surge in China
Story highlights
According to data released on Thursday by the Union Indian health ministry, a total of 188 new coronavirus infections have been reported in India, while the number of current cases has decreased to 2,554. As per data updated at 8 am, the overall number of COVID cases is 4,46,79,319, and the death toll is 5,30,710, with three deaths reconciled by Kerala. Despite the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has been waning since it started in late 2019, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation recently met with Chinese officials to emphasise the importance of sharing more information about issues like hospitalisation rates and genetic sequences.
Genome-sequencing has indicated that the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron, which is predominantly being attributed for the current upsurge in numerous nations, notably China, was present in four persons from Bengal, three of them belonging to the same family. Each of these four individuals had previously travelled abroad and had arrived back in Kolkata in the first week of December.
WHO's Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) team met on 3 January to discuss the COVID situation in China. According to WHO, 95 per cent of the locally-acquired cases are attributable to BA.5.2 or BF.7 lineages.
WHO’s Emergencies Director Dr. Mike Ryan said that there is a need for more information from the Chinese authorities over COVID. He noted that the current numbers being published from China "underrepresents the true impact of the disease" in terms of hospital admissions, ICU admissions, and particularly in terms of deaths.
Officials from the European Union are "strongly" advising that all members demand that Chinese travellers undergo negative Covid-19 testing before they travel. The EU's Integrated Political Crisis Response group (IPCR), a committee made up of representatives from the 27 member nations, issued the suggestion on Wednesday about negative testing, according to a UK-based media outlet.