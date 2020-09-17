Covid-19: WHO warns of 'alarming rates of transmission' in Europe

World Health Organisation's Europe unit warned countries in Europe to against shortening the 14-day quarantine period for suspected coronavirus cases as, it said, COVID-19 has seen 'alarming rates ofo transmission across Europe.

The WHO's regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said the number of coronavirus cases seen in September "should serve as a wake-up call for all of us."

"Although these numbers reflect more comprehensive testing, it also shows alarming rates of transmission across the region," he told an online press conference from Danish capital Copenhagen.

WHO has said that it will not change its guidance that calls for 14-day quarantine period for anyone exposed to coronavirus.

France has reduced the recommended length for self-isolation has been reduced to seven days. In UK and Ireland the recommended number of days for isolation is 10.

"Our quarantine recommendation of 14 days has been based on our understanding of the incubation period and transmission of the disease. We would only revise that on the basis of a change of our understanding of the science," WHO Europe's senior emergency officer Catherine Smallwood said.

The 53 member states of WHO Europe have recorded nearly five million cases of Covid-19 and more than 227,000 related deaths, according to the organisation's own figures.

The number of daily cases recorded is currently between 40,000 and 50,000, comparable to a daily peak of 43,000 on April 1 -- although testing in many countries has increased considerably.

