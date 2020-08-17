COVID-19 probe required to prevent another pandemic: Australia finance minister Mathias Cormann to WION

More than a million people out of work, the worst recession in 29 years and the second wave of infections. Australia's finance minister Mathias Cormann faces a tough task to get the economy back on track. He is experienced having served as the minister of finance under three prime ministers since 2013. However, Cormann's troubles do not end with the pandemic, he has to deal with war-mongering China too.

Angered by Australia's push for a probe into the origins of the coronavirus, Beijing has slapped tariffs. So, is Australia in a trade war with China? WION spoke to finance minister Mathias Cormann.

WION: What do you expect from WHO probe in China regarding the origin of coronavirus?

Cormann: Australia led the push to investigate origins of COVID-19 and 100+ countries supported Australia's resolution. WHO team has ended the first round of probe in China. The probe is required to prevent another pandemic and I expect the probe to go on at an appropriate pace.

WION: China slapped tariff on Australian goods after the call for probe?

Cormann: Australia shares an important relationship with China. Assessing Australia's trade difficulties with China and other issues is a matter of national interest.

WION: Is Australia in a trade war with China? Why didn't your country retaliate against China?

Cormann: Australia shares an important trade relationship with China and trade is successful when mutually beneficial.

WION: Is Australia economically dependent on China?

Cormann: China is Australia's largest trading partner. China accounts for 30 per cent of Australian exports. Trade ties with China is not one of dependence. Australia's export policy is based on demand.

WION: Is China threatening national interest? Will Australia pursue diplomacy with China?

Cormann: We are doing our best to have the best ties with China. I wish to work through issues with China.

WION: What do you think about India-Australia ties?

Cormann: Australia's relationship with India is incredibly warm as both PM Modi and PM Morrison share a personal relationship. Australia has a highly valued Indian migrant community and the Indian community makes a significant contribution.

WION: Who according to you has been the best prime minister in Australia?

Cormann: I enjoyed working with all three prime ministers. Prime Minister Scott Morrison is doing an outstanding job.

