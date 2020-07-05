Coronavirus: US reports over 43,000 cases and 252 deaths in last 24 hours

The United States has reported over 43,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, as per a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The Baltimore-based university's tracker showed 43,742 more cases as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Sunday), bringing the country's total number of cases since the pandemic began to 2,836,764.

Also read: Despite surge in COVID-19 cases, US president Donald Trump says 'tremendous victory' nearby in fight against pandemic

According to the university, the country also witnessed 252 deaths on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 129,657.

The coronavirus figures showed a slight decline after three days of a record-breaking surge in the country including record 57,683 on Friday.

However, the reason for the decline in figures could be due to less reporting during the July fourth national holiday.

The United States remains the hardest-hit country in terms of the pandemic. US President Donald Trump claimed, "tremendous victory" was at hand against the pandemic on the Fourth of July national holiday, despite a surge in coronavirus cases across the United States.

“It’s going to happen and it’s going to happen big,” the president said in a message to the nation. “Our country will be greater than ever before.”

Trump claimed: “We were doing better than any country had done in history ... and then we got hit with this terrible plague from China and now we’re getting closer to fighting our way out of it.”

“Our country is coming back, our jobs numbers are spectacular, a lot of things are happening that people don’t quite see yet. We’re on our way to a tremendous victory. It’s going to happen and it’s going to happen big. Our country will be greater than ever before,” he added.