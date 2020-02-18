Coronavirus: Students to resume schools through online learning in Shanghai

As the country battles with coronavirus outbreak, students in China's Shanghai will not return to schools; instead, their semester will begin through online classes.

Online education for primary and secondary school students in Shanghai will begin on March 2. Earlier, Shanghai had previously said schools would not reopen before the end of February.

The number of confirmed cases of deadly coronavirus continues to rise in China. On Tuesday, more than 70 thousand people were infected from the virus while over 1,800 people died.

In Beijing on Tuesday, the Chinese government shared an update about the extent of the outbreak.

According to a report, at least 150 million people in China cannot move freely.

More than ten per cent of china's population is under lockdown. Restrictions such as how often the residents can leave their homes have been placed to curb the infections.

In Wuhan, the lockdown is getting tighter. A Chinese activist tweeted a video which showed that a speaker was installed on the streets which informs people about the latest restrictions.

Wuhan is the city at the centre of this outbreak and now, even the health workers are falling prey to the virus.