Coronavirus outbreak: Under preventive measures, Iran frees over 54,000 prisoners

As coronavirus continues to spread in Iran, the authorities temporarily freed over 50,000 prisoners under preventive measures, multiple reports said on Tuesday.

According to the report, the prisoners were released after testing negative for the novel virus which originated in China.

"Security prisoners" who were sentenced to five years or more will not be freed, as per the report.

More than 90,000 people have been infected and 3,100 killed since the first cases were identified in China's Hubei province late last year.

The vast majority of cases have been in China, but South Korea, Italy and Iran have also emerged as hotspots. The virus has also spread into Latin America and Africa, raising fears it could become established in conflict-hit countries with weak health infrastructure.

In Iran, over 2,300 people have tested positive for the coronavirus including several government officials. The death toll is at 77.

In Tuesday, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei defended his country's handling of coronavirus and said that the Iran officials reported with sincerity and transparency since day one.

''The coronavirus has affected many countries. Our officials have reported with sincerity and transparency since day one. However, some countries where the outbreak has been more serious have tried to hide it. Of course, we ask God to heal the sick in those countries too,'' Khamenei said in a Tweet.

