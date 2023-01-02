Coronavirus LIVE updates: Canada, Australia, Morocoo impose COVID-19 curbs on travellers from China; India records 265 new cases in 24 hours

After two years of muted celebrations in the shadow of the Covid pandemic, people celebrated New Year's Day with zeal. According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India recorded 265 new cases the day after the grand celebrations. In the last 24 hours, 1,209 Covid patients recovered, bringing the overall recovery rate to 98.8 per cent. Apart from India, several other countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, and Australia, have imposed the same (COVID-19 test on arrival) entry requirement on Chinese visitors in response to a new, deadly outbreak in the Asian country. More than 50 international travellers have so far tested positive for COVID-19.