Coronavirus LIVE updates: Canada, Australia, Morocoo impose COVID-19 curbs on travellers from China; India records 265 new cases in 24 hours
Story highlights
After two years of muted celebrations in the shadow of the Covid pandemic, people celebrated New Year's Day with zeal. According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India recorded 265 new cases the day after the grand celebrations. In the last 24 hours, 1,209 Covid patients recovered, bringing the overall recovery rate to 98.8 per cent. Apart from India, several other countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Japan, and Australia, have imposed the same (COVID-19 test on arrival) entry requirement on Chinese visitors in response to a new, deadly outbreak in the Asian country. More than 50 international travellers have so far tested positive for COVID-19.
The BF.7 subvariant – a sublineage of Omicron variant BA.5 – primarily driving the increase in cases in China was already found in four patients in India in 2022. These people have since recovered, and experts say there is no need to be concerned as long as a new variant does not emerge.
A nationwide mock drill was held last month at all hospitals and healthcare centres, with Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya visiting Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital to assess their readiness for COVID-19. The central government has also directed hospitals and clinics to ensure that there is an adequate supply of medical oxygen and beds.
According to an 8 am. bulletin update from the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 176 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the country's total to 44,678,822. The active count is 2,670, and the death toll has risen to 530,707, with one death reported in Karnataka.
As China battles a nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus after abruptly relaxing restrictions that had been in place for much of the pandemic, Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travellers from China to take a COVID-19 test prior to boarding their flight. All air travellers from mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macao will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of their departure beginning 5 January, according to Australian health authorities.