Coronavirus death toll passes 75,000 in Europe

More than 75,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Europe, with 80 per cent of the fatalities occurring in Italy, Spain, France and Britain.

According to an AFP tally, with a total of 75,011 deaths from 909,673 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe's most affected country is Italy with 19,468 deaths, followed by Spain with 16,972, France with 13,832 and Britain with 9,875.



The coronavirus pandemic has infected 1.7 million people and killed more than 1,07,000 around the world so far, according to the latest tally by the Johns Hopkins University.

In the United States alone, there are over half a million cases. The US has also overtaken Italy and logged the highest number of coronavirus related deaths in a country ever.

