COP28 LIVE updates: Britain's King Charles to push for global action on climate
Story highlights
The COP28 started on Thursday (Nov 30) with a historic launch of a fund to support countries hit by global warming. COP28 President Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber said the decision sent a "positive signal of momentum to the world and our work here in Dubai."
The breakthrough on the damage fund could help grease the wheels for other compromises to be made during the two-week summit. Countries including the summit host the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States (US), and the United Kingdom (UK) announced contributions worth millions.
On Friday and Saturday, over 140 heads of state and government will deliver speeches starting with Britain's King Charles III who will ceremonially kick things off.
trending now
Click here to follow LIVE updates on the summit:
Britain's King Charles III will give an opening address to the COP28 on Friday where he is expected to tell world leaders that the repeated warning signs of the impact of climate change are being disregarded, with devastating consequences.
"I pray with all my heart that COP28 will be a critical turning point towards genuine transformational action," he is expected to tell countries, a report by the news agency Reuters said.
The COP28 started on Thursday with a historic launch of a fund to support countries hit by global warming. Countries including the summit host the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United States (US), and the United Kingdom (UK) announced contributions to the fund worth millions.