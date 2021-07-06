Contact lost with plane in Russia's Far East, 28 on board: Reports 

AFP
Moscow, Russia   Published: Jul 06, 2021, 10:48 AM(IST)

A file photo of air travel. Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The An-26 was flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana in the Kamchatka Peninsula when it did not make a scheduled communication, the Interfax and RIA Novosti agencies quoted the emergencies ministry as saying

Contact has been lost with a passenger plane carrying 28 people in Russia's Far East, news agencies cited emergency services as saying on Tuesday. 

The An-26 was flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana in the Kamchatka Peninsula when it did not make a scheduled communication, the Interfax and RIA Novosti agencies quoted the emergencies ministry as saying. 

 

Read in App