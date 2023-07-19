Climate crisis LIVE: Spain sea temperatures hit new record
Climate change crisis: Deadly floods, heatwaves and record temperatures are making lives miserable for millions across the world, giving observers and researchers more insights into the severe consequences that climate change will bring in.
Across several parts of Italy, hospitals have reported a spike in the number of patients with heat-related emergencies, said the medics on Wednesday, reported Reuters. This comes as nearly all major cities in Italy are on a red heat alert.
In central Rome's Lazio region hospitals witnessed 20 per cent more people than last year because of the heat. The officials also reported an upsurge in respiratory and heart ailments.
"What we are also noticing, linked to the heat, is an increase in admissions for psychiatric pathologies ... even suicidal tendencies," said Giulio Maria Ricciuto, head of the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine (SIMEU) in Lazio.
Meanwhile, Fabio De Iaco national head of SIMEU said between 15 per cent to 25 per cent of all emergency admissions were linked to heat, reported Reuters.
Red weather alerts were issued on Wednesday for 23 out of Italy's 27 largest cities while 18 cities have been placed on high alert for Thursday and Friday.
Speaking to news agency AFP, the chief of the European Union monitor, Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), said that the world is on track for its hottest July since measurements began.
Carlo Buontempo, director of the C3S, said "The first 15 days of July have been the warmest 15 days on record... July is on track to be the warmest July on record."
This comes as prolonged heatwaves have brought record-breaking temperatures across three continents.
The extreme heat in the northern hemisphere is putting an increasing strain on healthcare systems, hitting those least able to cope the hardest, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.
The WHO said the heat often worsens pre-existing conditions, saying it was particularly concerned about those with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and asthma.
In India, over the last few days, the holy cities of Vrindavan and Mathura have been flooded by the swollen Yamuna river which after heavy rainfall in northern India has breached its banks.
Reuters reports that on Wednesday morning, the portion of the river in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, where the cities are located, recorded water levels of 166.68 metres, around 0.68 above the 'danger level' which is 166 metres.
Footage from these cities show entire alleys inundated with waist deep water, with partially submerged vehicles, abandoned by their owners, standing like islands amid the deluge.
In Spain, coastal waters have hit a record high temperature for this time of the year, said the country's national weather crisis.
As per AFP, the average temperature of the water off Spain in mid-July reached 24.6 degrees Celsius (76.3 Fahrenheit). This as per the nation's weather office Aemet, is 2.2 degrees Celsius higher than the average for the season.
It added that the figure "far exceeds" the previous records of 24 degrees Celsius that was achieved in 2015 and 23.7 degrees Celsius in 2022, and that it is "unprecedented" for mid-July since current records began in 1940.
The country is on alert due to the sizzling heatwave.
Pulkit Khare, Mathura's district magistrate, who is the official in charge of rescues and relief operations in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district said that, "Now another challenge, as the water recedes will be cleaning of these areas because the river has left behind silt in all these areas, and with this weather and time of the year we are in, there is a high chance of spread of contagious diseases."
As per him, the flood waters can give rise to diseases especially the ones "related to gastro, skin diseases, viral infections -- this is where we have to be on guard now that the water is receding."
Yemen's capital city Sanaa is seeing unprecedented demand for ice and air conditioners as it gets hotter due to a record spike in temperatures. A report by the news agency Reuters said Sanaa has recently experienced periods of hot weather and heat waves, with temperatures reaching 33°C on Wednesday.
Amid heavy rainfall in Pakistan, at least 11 construction workers were killed when a wall collapsed on them on the outskirts of Islamabad, the news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday citing the police.
Police official Zafar Khan said the workers were inside a makeshift tent set up under the wall to take shelter from the rain when the wall fell on them.
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned on Tuesday (July 18) that health risks linked to extreme heat are on the rise and the world should prepare for more intense and frequent heat waves.
The WMO added that as the heat wave hits, the nighttime high temperature will not retreat, which increases the risk of heart attack.
The death toll due to floods in South Korea has climbed to 44, the news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday. This year’s casualties have rekindled questions about the country's efforts to prevent and respond to flood damage. President Yoon Suk Yeol has said the situation was made worse because of lax management of vulnerable areas and failures to follow rules.
Nearly all major cities in Italy are on a red heat alert. According to a report by BBC, the health ministry has asked emergency rooms across Italy to activate so-called "heat codes", assigning a separate group of medical staff to treat people who come in with symptoms caused by the heat.
Wildfires continued to ravage areas west of the Greek capital, Athens, on the third consecutive day as authorities brace themselves for an upcoming heatwave that exacerbates the already precarious conditions across the country.
As the sun rose, air water bombers resumed their operations over the towns of Mandra and Loutraki. Mandra, located west of Athens, and Loutraki, near the Corinth canal that divides mainland Greece from the Peloponnese, are the focal points of the ongoing firefighting efforts. Throughout the night, dedicated firefighters worked tirelessly to prevent the flames from spreading toward a coastal refinery complex.
To bolster the firefighting operations, four additional aircraft from Italy and France are set to join the efforts on Wednesday, as confirmed by authorities.
As of Tuesday, Swiss firefighters were in the midst of combatting a forest fire that has resulted in the evacuation of over 200 individuals. Authorities cautioned that the blaze was proving hard to contain due to strong winds.
The fire initially ignited on Monday along the forested slope of a mountain in Bitsch, located in the Valais canton near the Italian border. To combat the flames, helicopters remained active throughout the night, dousing the area with water.
According to Mario Schaller, the individual overseeing firefighting operations, extinguishing the fire completely might require several days or even weeks. The fire has already spread across 100 hectares (approximately 250 acres) of forested land.
In a stark reminder of the effects of global warming, the UN's World Meteorological Agency (WMO) said the trend showed "no signs of decreasing".
"These events will continue to grow in intensity, and the world needs to prepare for more intense heatwaves," John Nairn, a senior extreme heat adviser at the WMO told reporters in Geneva.
On Tuesday, Beijing broke its record for soaring temperature days in a year with 27 days as blistering heatwave swept through the Chinese capital.
The European Union's emergency response coordination centre issued red alerts for soaring temperatures for most party of Italy, northeastern Spain, Croatia, Serbia, southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro.
Monsoon rains batter parts of Indian state of Maharashtra with IMD issuing 'red' alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri on Wednesday.
The Savitri River, Amba River and Patalganga River in the state have already crossed the danger mark.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes parts of Mumbai.— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023
IMD has issued a 'Red' alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts and an 'Orange' alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today. pic.twitter.com/HR0KUqGCPZ
On Tuesday, Phoenix set a new record with temperature hitting 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) for 19th consecutive day.