Climate crisis LIVE: Spain sea temperatures hit new record

Across several parts of Italy, hospitals have reported a spike in the number of patients with heat-related emergencies, said the medics on Wednesday, reported Reuters. This comes as nearly all major cities in Italy are on a red heat alert.

In central Rome's Lazio region hospitals witnessed 20 per cent more people than last year because of the heat. The officials also reported an upsurge in respiratory and heart ailments.



"What we are also noticing, linked to the heat, is an increase in admissions for psychiatric pathologies ... even suicidal tendencies," said Giulio Maria Ricciuto, head of the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine (SIMEU) in Lazio.



Meanwhile, Fabio De Iaco national head of SIMEU said between 15 per cent to 25 per cent of all emergency admissions were linked to heat, reported Reuters.

Red weather alerts were issued on Wednesday for 23 out of Italy's 27 largest cities while 18 cities have been placed on high alert for Thursday and Friday.