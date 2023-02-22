Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi visits Russia Live updates:
Story highlights
China's top diplomat Wang Yi, appointed Chinese leader Xi Jinping's top foreign policy adviser last month, landed in Moscow to strengthen Russia ties ahead of the Ukraine war anniversary. Ahead of the meet, Wang said he would endeavour to 'strengthen and deepen the Sino-Russian friendship' no matter what. The visit comes in the wake of reports that China has supplied weapons to Russia for the Ukraine war.
Stay tuned to WION for all the latest updates
China’s foreign ministry on Wednesday said it firmly opposes any form of official contact between Taiwan and the United States, and urged the U.S. to “stop meddling in the Taiwan issue.”
The Pentagon's top China official, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Chase, reportedly arrived in Taiwan last week for a visit. "We firmly oppose any form of official contact between Taiwan and the United States, and this position has always been clear,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in Beijing. “Stop any form of official U.S.-Taiwan contacts, stop meddling in the Taiwan issue, and stop creating new factors of tension in the Taiwan Strait," Wang said.
On Wednesday ahead of the visit, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi he expects to reach a “new consensus” on advancing bilateral relations with Russia as he visited Moscow just days before the first anniversary of the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
“Today I am willing to further exchange views with you, my old friend, on the advancement of our mutual relationship, and I think we will definitely reach new consensus,” Wang told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during their meeting Wednesday.