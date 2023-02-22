Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi visits Russia Live updates:

China’s foreign ministry on Wednesday said it firmly opposes any form of official contact between Taiwan and the United States, and urged the U.S. to “stop meddling in the Taiwan issue.”

The Pentagon's top China official, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Chase, reportedly arrived in Taiwan last week for a visit. "We firmly oppose any form of official contact between Taiwan and the United States, and this position has always been clear,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in Beijing. “Stop any form of official U.S.-Taiwan contacts, stop meddling in the Taiwan issue, and stop creating new factors of tension in the Taiwan Strait," Wang said.