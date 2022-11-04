China reports 6-month high surge in new Covid cases

China on Friday (November 4) logged highest number of new Covid cases in last six months. This may put extra pressure on policymakers as they balance between the need to contain the virus and managing angry public fed up of constant lockdowns.

New locally transmitted cases rose to 3,871 on Thursday, according to regular data released by the National Health Commission, the highest since early May when Shanghai was fighting its worst outbreak and Beijing was scrambling to contain one.

China is attempting to contain infection in accordance with its ultra-strict 'Zero-Covid policy'. The policy and strict lockdowns it involves causes mounting economic cost. There is widespread frustration in the public about frequent lockdowns.

Bloomberg News reported on Friday that China was working on plans to scrap a system that penalises airlines for bringing virus cases into the country, citing people familiar with the matter, saying the effort was a sign authorities were looking for ways to ease the impact of its COVID policies.

China has yet to describe when or how it will begin to exit from its current approach. Earlier this week, Chinese shares jumped after rumours that China was planning a reopening from strict COVID curbs in March.

Domestic tensions have steadily built this year as the endless curbs, restrictions and lockdowns fuelled unhappiness.

