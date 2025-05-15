Published: May 15, 2025, 11:05 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 11:05 IST

"We are going to keep Bagram Airbase, we are not going to give that up because its one hour away from China. You know who occupies it now, China," he said.

US President Donald Trump said that the United States will keep Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan, stressing, "We will not give it up."

Trump was addressing the US troops at the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, in view of American air capability in the region.

"Russia Ukraine would have never started, October 7th would have never happened...We wouldn't have had the disaster of Afghanistan...but we were getting out with dignity and strength," Trump said.

He stressed that it is just an hour away from China, claiming that China occupies it.

"We are going to keep Bagram Airbase, we are not going to give that up because its one hour away from China. You know who occupies it now, China," he added.

“Sadly, over the last four years, we saw a collapse in Afghanistan. And what happened on October 7th, the war in Ukraine, violence unleashed by wokeness and weakness.”

Trump was addressing the Al-Udeid Air Base, which was the major stage ground during the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, housing around 8,000 US troops.

The US president stressed that he would never hesitate to wield American power if required to defend the US or its partners.

“As president, my priority is to end conflicts, not start them, but I will never hesitate to wield American power if it’s necessary to defend the United States of America or our partners,” Trump said. “And this is one of our great partners right here” in Qatar.