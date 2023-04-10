China military drills LIVE updates: Taiwan detects 11 Chinese warships, 59 aircraft around the island

Japan, on Monday, amid China's ongoing drills near Taiwan, said that due to increased activities by Chinese fighter planes which landed and took off from an aircraft carrier deployed near southern Japan and Taiwan it had scrambled jets in recent days, reported AFP.

In a statement, Japan's joint staff said it had observed China's Shandong aircraft carrier and several other naval vessels in the area south of Miyako island since Friday which prompted them to mobilise two escort groups to surveil the Chinese vessels and "Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets scrambled in response to the landing and take-off of the fighter jets on board" the Shandong.

It added, "We confirmed approximately 120 landings and departures on the Chinese navy's Kuznetsov-class aircraft carrier Shandong, 80 times by fighter aircraft and 40 times by helicopters."



The statement also listed Kuznetsov-class Shandong, along with a Luyang III-class missile destroyer, a Jiangkai II-class frigate and a Fuyu-class fast combat support ship, which were detected between 230 and 430 kilometres south of Miyako island.