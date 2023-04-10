China military drills LIVE updates: Taiwan detects 11 Chinese warships, 59 aircraft around the island
Story highlights
Hours after the Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen returned from her visit to the United States and met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers, China announced that it would hold multi-day live-fire military drills in Taiwan Strait off the coast of Fuzhou city. It was widely expected that China would launch the military drills as it had reacted angrily to Tsai's meeting with US Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.
China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan's government strongly objects to China's claims.
A PLA spokesman, Shi Yin, on Saturday said that China's war games include sending planes, ships and personnel into "the maritime areas and air space of the Taiwan Strait, off the northern and southern coasts of the island, and to the island's east."
Monday's military exercises will include live-fire drills off the coast of China's Fujian province, which faces Taiwan, the local maritime authority said. Taiwan's Tsai immediately denounced the drills, vowing to work with "the US and other like-minded countries" in the face of "continued authoritarian expansionism".
Eastern Theatre Command spokesman Shi also said the three-day drill codenamed “Joint Sharp Sword” would continue until Monday.
Japan, on Monday, amid China's ongoing drills near Taiwan, said that due to increased activities by Chinese fighter planes which landed and took off from an aircraft carrier deployed near southern Japan and Taiwan it had scrambled jets in recent days, reported AFP.
In a statement, Japan's joint staff said it had observed China's Shandong aircraft carrier and several other naval vessels in the area south of Miyako island since Friday which prompted them to mobilise two escort groups to surveil the Chinese vessels and "Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets scrambled in response to the landing and take-off of the fighter jets on board" the Shandong.
It added, "We confirmed approximately 120 landings and departures on the Chinese navy's Kuznetsov-class aircraft carrier Shandong, 80 times by fighter aircraft and 40 times by helicopters."
The statement also listed Kuznetsov-class Shandong, along with a Luyang III-class missile destroyer, a Jiangkai II-class frigate and a Fuyu-class fast combat support ship, which were detected between 230 and 430 kilometres south of Miyako island.
A report by the Chinese state media, said that military which is in the midst of its three-day exercise near Taiwan said, that aircraft, including nuclear-capable H-6 bombers armed with live missiles, and warships staged drills to "form a multi-directional island-encompasing blockade situation," reported Reuters.
"In the Taiwan Strait, the northwest and southwest of Taiwan and the waters east of Taiwan (Chinese forces) took the initiative to attack, giving full play to their performance advantages, flexibly manoeuvring to seize favourable positions, and advancing at high speed to deter opponents," the report said.
This also comes as the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) said that the aircraft carrier the Shandong also took part in combat patrols. Meanwhile, Taiwan has been tracking the Shandong since last week in the Pacific Ocean.
As China, on Monday, kicked off its third day of military drills around Taiwan, the United States deployed a naval destroyer into Beijing-claimed waters in a show of force. This comes after China had announced the drills after Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House speaker Kevin McCarthy, last week.
China had previously warned that the meeting would provoke a furious response. So far, Beijing has practiced simulating targeted strikes on Taiwan and encirclement of the island and on Monday, the wargames also included "sealing" it off.
Meanwhile, the US which had asked Beijing to practice restraint, on Monday sent the guided-missile destroyer the USS Milius through contested parts of the South China Sea. Subsequently, the US Navy in a statement said, "This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea."
It added the vessel had passed near the Spratly Islands, which is the contested archipelago claimed by China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei. The move was condemned by China which called the move an " "illegal" intrusion.
A statement by the Chinese military's Southern Theatre Command, said the intrusion took place "into the waters adjacent to the Meiji Reef in China's Nansha Islands without the approval of the Chinese government". It added, Beijing's air force "followed and carried out surveillance of the vessel".
Amid the ongoing Chinese military drills near Taiwan, Taiwanese fighter jets were seen taking off and landing at an air base in the island's north on Monday, reported Reuters.
This comes after the defence ministry said on Sunday said that in the last 24 hours, it had spotted 71 Chinese air force aircraft and nine navy vessels around the island.
In a statement, the Taiwan's defense ministry says their air defense units are on "high alert" and will "react to contingencies accordingly," as China kicks off the third day of its military drills.
Meanwhile, the Chinese military statement said that they are carrying out a simulated "sealing off" of Taiwan in maritime drills. While a separate report from state broadcaster CCTV said dozens of planes had practised an "aerial blockade" of the island, reported AFP.
China said fighter jets carrying "live ammunition" had conducted "simulated strikes" near Taiwan on Monday, and that its Shandong aircraft carrier was involved in the ongoing exercises.
"Multiple batches of H-6K fighters carrying live ammunition... carried out multiple waves of simulated strikes on important targets on Taiwan Island," state broadcaster CCTV reported, while the Chinese military's Eastern Theatre Command said that the Shandong also "participated in today's exercise," reported AFP.
Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected 11 Chinese warships and 59 aircraft around the island on Monday (April 10), as Beijing's war drills entered their third day.
It added, that Beijing's "Eastern Theatre Command continues to conduct military exercises around Taiwan." As of 10:00 am (local time) 11 ships and 59 jets including fighters and bombers had been detected.