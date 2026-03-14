China mandates one language in schools, govt and private offices across country

China passed the controversial law titled "Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress" on Thursday (March 12), aimed at forging a "shared" national identity among the Han Chinese majority and the 55 recognised ethnic minority populations in the country. The law marks a shift from "unity in diversity" to a model of "unity through uniformity."

The legislation, which formalises Xi Jinping's vision of a "shared national identity," was approved on Thursday at the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's legislature, by 2,756 votes to three, with three abstentions.

It mandates Mandarin as the basic language of instruction from kindergarten through high school and requires its use for all government business. This prioritisation extends to public gatherings; in meetings featuring both Mandarin and minority languages, Mandarin must be given prominence in speaking order, signage placement, and overall protocol."

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Earlier, students from minority regions were allowed to study the curriculum in their native languages, such as Tibetan, Uyghur and Mongolian, among others. However, the new legislation takes away that right.

Officially, China has 56 officially recognised ethnic groups, dominated by the Han Chinese, who account for more than 91% of the country's 1.4 billion people.

The law encourages integration across housing, migration and community life, sparking concerns about breaking up neighbourhoods with high concentrations of ethnic minorities.

The reach of this legislation extends beyond the borders of China, as it states that organisations and individuals deemed to “undermine ethnic unity and progress or create ethnic separatism” will be “pursued for legal liability in accordance with the law.”

However, it provides only a passing reference to the protection of native languages. "The state respects and protects the learning and use of minority languages and scripts," it said.

The law has sparked fears of the erasure of cultural identities, as critics and human rights organisations argue that while the law claims to "protect" minority languages, it actually functions to dismantle the symbolic autonomy previously granted.

The legislation bans interference with marriage choices based on ethnicity or religion, a move analysts say is intended to encourage intermarriage and dilute distinct ethnic identities into the Han majority.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk voiced concerns that the law "risks entrenching assimilationist policies in statute," providing a legal justification for ongoing practices in regions like Xinjiang and Tibet.