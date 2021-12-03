Chemicals’ pollution affects sex ratio of babies, finds study

If a study is to be believed, pollution caused by different chemicals, such as mercury, chromium, lead and aluminum, seems to have an effect on the sex ratio of babies.

The study examined over 100 possible factors while taking into account entire Swedish population and half the US population. Along with numerous pollutants, poverty indicators have also been linked to sex ratio changes of children born to millions of parents.

Also Read: More frequent and destructive: Historical records show a surge in hurricanes over the last 150 years

It found that mercury, chromium and aluminum pollution seem to have led to birth of more boys, while lead pollution resulted in rise in the number of girls.

Due to extreme chemical exposures, the farming also affects sex ratio.

The indicators of stress and deprivation measures have also been linked to high changes in sex ratios.

Also Read: Your luxury handbags and wallets are killings the Amazon forests

The factors like weather temperature, season of birth, violent crime rates and unemployment, did not show any relation.

The study does not show cause and effect but only correlations between several factors and sex ratios. The researchers feel more investigation is required to go into the depth of the reasons for these findings.

Andrey Rzhetsky at University of Chicago, who led research, said, “This is a list of suspects to investigate, and all the suspects have some credible evidence, but we’re very far from conviction.”

(With inputs from agencies)