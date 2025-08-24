/Bus carrying junior high football team crashes in Pennsylvania, at least 21 injured

A bus carrying 28 junior high football players to a game crashed Saturday north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At least 21 people were injured in the incident and were taken to a nearby hospital.

The bus carrying twenty-five Aliquippa Junior High students and three adults were headed to a game in nearby Gibsonia when the crash happened in Economy Borough, about 20 miles north of Pittsburgh, reported the Associated Press.

The medical status of those injured and taken to hospital was not known till the latest news came in.

Economy Borough Police Chief Michael O’Brien said, the bus likely turned on its side during the crash but came back upright as the students were evacuating the vehicle.