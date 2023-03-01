British Columbia becomes first in Canada to provide free contraception

British Columbia will become the first jurisdiction in Canada to make prescription contraception free to all residents starting April 1st, according to the provincial budget presented Tuesday.

By presenting a prescription, all people covered by health insurance will be able to obtain contraceptives free of charge as of April 1, the province's finance minister Katrine Conroy said.

"When it comes to essentials, having full control over your reproductive rights is at the top of the list. All too often, these fundamental rights are under attack," Conroy said before the provincial parliament.

"Not here in British Columbia," she said and added, "The days of passing down these costs to women and trans and non-binary people are coming to an end."

Contraceptive methods covered will include most hormonal pills, implants, injections and intrauterine devices, such as the IUD, as well as the morning-after pill.

However, starting as early as May, residents will be able to get a contraception prescription directly from their pharmacist as part of an announcement last fall expanding the scope of practice for pharmacists.

"This is a win for health and it's a win for gender equity in our province," further said Conroy.

"There's such a direct link between period poverty and menstrual health, so the ability now to actually have accessible contraception is such an incredible step forward," she said.

"I think of people who are facing poverty who are trying to deal with complex menstrual health and so we're happy."

British Columbia's government estimates that those who need birth control pills, which cost Can$25 ($18) a month, could save up to Can$10,000 over their lifetime under the new rules.

The western province follows several European countries, including France, Britain and Germany, which already partially or universally subsidize contraception.

The Canadian move to protect reproductive rights comes after the Supreme Court in the United States overturned women's right to abortion.

(With inputs from agencies)