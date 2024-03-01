Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi to visit Jharkhand, West Bengal today; to unveil several projects
Story highlights
From Lok Sabha polls to the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, WION brings you the latest news updates from around the world.
One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) and PPBL have mutually agreed to discontinue various inter-company agreements: Paytm issues statement pic.twitter.com/GG9FA4mwMy— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024
Facebook parent Meta announced Friday it would no longer pay Australian media companies for news, prompting a government warning that the firm was in "dereliction" of past promises.
Extending a global retreat from news content, Meta said it would scrap the Facebook News tab in Australia and would not renew deals with news publishers worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
"People don't come to Facebook for news and political content," the firm said, explaining the move.
He will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 35,700 crores in Jharkhand, Rs 22,000 crores in West Bengal and Rs 34,800 crores in Bihar.
Four Haitian police officers were killed and five wounded Thursday, their union said, as gun battles raged in the capital after a gang leader announced a coordinated offensive by armed groups.
Two police stations were also set on fire, police union official Lionel Lazarre told news agency AFP.
The US Congress approved a stopgap funding bill Thursday in a rare show of cross-party unity to keep federal agencies running for another week and avert a damaging government shutdown.
With the clock ticking down to the deadline of midnight Friday night, the Senate agreed to keep the lights on until at least March 8, passing a resolution that had already advanced from the House.