Breaking LIVE News Today: Israel-Hamas ceasefire expected by holy month of Ramadan
Story highlights
Breaking LIVE News Today, 2nd March 2024: As India gears up for elections, BJP, the party at the centre, is all set to announce candidates for Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, the Israel-Hamas truce is expected to take place before the holy month of Ramadan. WION brings you the latest news updates from around the world.
Get Latest Israel Hamas War, Lok Sabha Election News on WION
Fishermen off the coast of US' Alaska stumbled upon what authorities fear might be a spy balloon, even though the details are yet to be investigated, media reports said citing sources.
India's ruling Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari sent a legal notice to Congress party general secretary Jairam Ramesh and president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday (Mar 1) for sharing a "twisted, distorted" version of one of his interviews on social media platform X.
United States President Joe Biden said on Friday (March 1) that he was hoping there would be a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas by Ramadan as the conflict in the Gaza Strip intensified. "I'm hoping so, we're still working real hard on it. We're not there yet," President Biden told reporters at the White House when asked if he expected a deal by Ramadan, which will start on March 10 or 11.
An Indian classical dancer was shot dead in St. Louis, in the US state of Missouri. The victim was identified as Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi dancer Amarnath Ghosh. In a post on X, Ghosh's friend and an Indian television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee said on Friday (March 1) that he was killed on Tuesday evening. Bhattacharjee said Ghosh was the only child of his parents, adding his mother passed away three years ago and his father died during his childhood.
A lawyer for Donald Trump told a Georgia judge on Friday (March 1) that the lead prosecutor who charged the former United States president with election interference in the state should be disqualified because she may have lied to the court about her undisclosed affair with a special prosecutor, the news agency Reuters reported.
United States President Joe Biden on Friday (Mar 1) said that the country will start airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza in the days ahead.
Speaking with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in an Oval Office meeting, he called the killing of more than 100 people in Gaza a "tragic and alarming event".